Bids for privatising six more airports soon: Hardeep Puri

Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh, who was present on the occasion, explained that the government was in the process of awarding three airports to concessionaires which were part of the original six that were chosen for privatisation. Of the six airports chosen in the first round of privatisation, the ones at Ahmadabad, Lucknow and Mangalore were awarded to the highest bidder, the Adani Group. The empowered group of secretaries in the government has now decided to award the remaining three-- Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur- as there is no judicial stay on the matter.