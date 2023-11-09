Bihar Assembly passes bills to hike caste quotas to 65 per cent, surpassing SC's 50 per cent cap
The Bihar Assembly unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EBCs in state jobs and educational institutions to 65 per cent, exceeding the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar had tabled the Bihar caste-based survey report in the Bihar legislative assembly on Tuesday, and had sought a hike in caste quotas. On Thursday, the Bihar assembly approved hike in quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes from 50 to 65 per cent.