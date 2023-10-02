Bihar Caste Census data released. Timeline, impact on other reservation policies, all you need to know
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases findings of caste survey, revealing OBCs and EBCs make up 63 per cent of population. Will this affect future governmental policies for the state and the Centre?
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday released findings of Bihar's caste survey which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state’s total population. The Extremely Backward Classes (36 per cent) were the largest social segment in Bihar followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.