PATNA : Nitish Kumar today announced special measures for rehabilitating children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.

Kumar said his government would provide monthly stipends for the bereaved children, boarding facility for those left with no caretaker, and give special impetus to education of orphaned girls.

Nitish Kumar said."Boys and girls who have lost their mothers and fathers -- with at least one parent succumbing to corona -- will get a sum of ₹1,500 every month from the state government till they attain the age of 18 years."

He said the aid will be provided under his government's 'Baal Sahaayta Yojana', meant for needy children.

The CM further stated that "boys and girls who are left with no guardian to bring them up will be provided shelter at Baal Griha (children's homes). Priority will be accorded to get such orphaned girls admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools".

Meanwhile, Bihar showed significant signs of a let up in the raging second wave of COVID-19 on Saturday when a substantial drop was registered in the number of people getting infected by the dreaded coronavirus and those succumbing to the contagion.

According to the health department, 48 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 5,052 while 1491 people tested positive since the previous day, raising the tally to 7.04 lakhs.

The state has witnessed more than 600 COVID-19 deaths in the past one week. On many days, the number of dead was close to 100 and sometimes it even breached the three-digit mark.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients was 6.78 lakhs and the recovery rate has reached 96.29 per cent, a nearly 20 per cent rise since the peak earlier this month when on an average more than 10,000 people were getting infected.

This has also resulted in the active caseload, which was more than one lakh till the beginning of the month, to plunge.

The state was left with 21,084 active cases.

