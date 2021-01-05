Bihar prepared for COVID-19 vaccination, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday assured that the state government has made adequate preparations for COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar.

"We are prepared for COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar. It will be given to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years on priority. We'll be following the central guidelines and will conduct the vaccination effectively," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

"Our country has managed to create a COVID-19 vaccine. As per the requirement, we will start giving the vaccine shots. After that, will vaccinate at large," he added.

This comes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week announced "restricted emergency use" for two COVID-19 vaccine candidates -- Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

Over the new coronavirus strain, the Bihar CM said, "As you all know that another round of coronavirus strain has started. One should be careful and take all possible precautions."

Speaking about Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who stoked a controversy by asserting that he will not take the "BJP vaccine" and later clarified that he did not question experts or researchers involved in the vaccine making process, Nitish Kumar said, "I am not interested in these matters. People make statements just to remain in news."

