Bill to allow multiple discoms in same area sent to standing committee

“In case of issuance of licence to more than one distribution licensee in an area of supply, the state government shall set up a cross subsidy balancing fund which shall be managed by a government company or entity designated by that government in accordance with such regulations as the state commission may make in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the rules made thereunder by the Central Government,“ the bill said, adding that any surplus with a distribution licensee on account of cross subsidy or cross subsidy surcharge or additional surcharge shall be deposited into the fund which shall be utilized to fill up for deficits in cross subsidy in the same area or any other area of supply.

