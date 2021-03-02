NEW DELHI : The government will hold a workshop on Wednesday seeking to ease the compliance process for obtaining quality certificates from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The workshop on 'Easing Compliance for Certifications' is being organised on March 3 jointly by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, along with the Department of Consumer Affairs and Bureau of Indian Standards, an official statement said.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, Railways and Commerce and Industry will address the workshop.

"With an aim to promote Ease of Doing Business, the government is going to facilitate simplification of the process of compliances that are required to be completed for obtaining certification at BIS," it added.

This workshop will facilitate closer interaction between various sectors of industry and the apex national standards body.

The workshop, which is being held at BIS headquarters, will focus on various aspects of standards formulations, conformity assessment processes and requirements of testing.

"Workshop will also focus on making Indian Standards attain global standards in all spheres so as to ensure that 'Make in India' mission achieves its objectives," the statement said.

The interaction is aimed at understanding the problems being faced by the industries, particularly the MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), startups and small enterprises and take their suggestions for building a strong system that encourages and facilitates better adoption of Indian standards across products and services.

The focus of the Department of Consumer Affairs is to ensure quality and quantity of products, processes and services to the consumers by way of the BIS Act, 2016 and Legal Metrology act, 2009.

Through the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 the objective is to enable consumers to feel secure and empowered to make informed choices; ensure fair, equitable and consistent outcomes for consumers; and facilitate timely and effective grievance redressal.

