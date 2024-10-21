Politics
BIS tightens screws on food hygiene standards
Summary
- The move comes against the backdrop of increasing cases of Indian food consignments being rejected in other countries.
New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has tightened its code of practice for food hygiene by adopting an updated framework across the supply chain to align with international standards, two people aware of the matter said.
