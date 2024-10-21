“The BIS revamping its food hygiene code of practice is a significant step toward enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian food exports. By aligning with the updated HACCP system, this initiative will not only boost consumer confidence in Indian products but also ensure higher health standards, benefiting both domestic and international markets. Arising needs to implement clean field/farm practices those are detrimental to health and food hygiene," said Ravin Saluja, director, Sterling Agro Industries Ltd (Nova Dairy).