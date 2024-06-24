BJP National President JP Nadda made Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha
JP Nadda, BJP leader, has been appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Nadda was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and holds the Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, an official notification informed. Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat, and on Monday took oath as a member of the Lower House.