Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, an official notification informed. Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North seat, and on Monday took oath as a member of the Lower House.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Besides JP Nadda, there are 11 members of the Upper House who are in the Union Council of Ministers.

Nadda had held the same ministries in the Modi government's first term before he took over as the BJP's working president in 2019.

It was earlier speculated the JP Nadda would step down from the post of BJP National president after he was sworn-in as an MP, following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, it seems that Nadda is likely to retain the post, which he took over from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2020.

It is likely that a new BJP National President will be elected in December-January.

Who is JP Nadda? JP Nadda, a law graduate, began his political career with the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the student wing of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which is the ideological backbone of the BJP. He assumed leadership of the party's youth wing, the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha), in 1991, marking the start of his active role within the BJP's organizational structure.

Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 representing Himachal Pradesh. His ascent within the BJP continued as he became a member of the party's parliamentary board in 2014, coinciding with Amit Shah assuming the presidency of the BJP.

Before his tenure in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda held multiple terms as an MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, representing the Bilaspur constituency. He secured victories in 1993, 1998, and 2007, and during his time in office from 1998 to 2003, he served as the Health Minister.

