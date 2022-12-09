BJP  wins by landslide in Guj; Cong snatches HP

Amit Shah said Gujarat has rejected those who do politics of hollow promises, freebies and appeasement. After giving a tough fight to the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the state where the campaign, mostly shouldered by local leaders, has leaned on door-to-door canvassing for votes as its leader Rahul Gandhi chose to stay away to focus on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Rahul had aggressively campaigned in 2017. The AAP also appeared to have played spoilsport for the Congress. With a vote share of nearly 28%, the Congress won 17 seats.