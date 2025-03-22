Govt framing norms for human bone processing, storage; plans national registry
Summary
- Processed human bones, or those that have been sterilized to reduce the risk of infection, are required to perform bone fixation surgery in patients who may be suffering from bone cancer, or had a trauma, or other medical conditions that have destroyed their bones.
New Delhi: The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is preparing guidelines on processing and storage of human bones and aims to create a database of donors, recipients and hospitals with these facilities, as demand for natural bones for reconstructive procedures rises in the country.