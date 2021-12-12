Britain increases scrutiny of foreign takeovers

On Friday, members of LV=, one of the U.K’s last customer-owned insurers, rejected a takeover offer from U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital after weeks of criticism about the proposed deal in the media. Following the vote, local newspapers said the 178-year-old business had been saved from a “U.S. private-equity shark" amid “pandemic plundering" of British assets. Bain said that it had been invited into the bidding process and that its proposal would have allowed LV= to maintain its heritage. It added that it respected the outcome of the vote.