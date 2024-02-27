CAA regulations to be announced by March 2024? Reports say ‘online portal already set up’
On December 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted as it stands as the law of the land.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 regulations by March 2024, according to media reports. Officials in the MHA have told news media agencies that the announcement is likely to come before enforcement of the model code of conduct.