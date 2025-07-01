Cabinet approves ₹1 trillion each for employment, R&D
01 Jul 2025
Summary
The employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme, aimed at generating 35 million jobs in two years, will provide direct financial benefits up to ₹15,000 to 19.2 million first-time employee.
The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹1 trillion each for schemes to promote employment, as well as research, development, and innovation (RDI) in the country.
