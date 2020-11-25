Cabinet approves equity infusion of 6,000 crore into NIIF

To drive infrastructure creation in the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the infusion of ₹ ₹6,000 crore equity in National Infrastructure Investment Fund’s (NIIF’s) debt platform. This move will help the entity raise ₹1.10 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects.

"Union Cabinet has approves equity infusion by Government of ₹6000 crores in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, comprising of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited and NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

To support the funding of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of ₹111 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year had said about ₹22,000 crore has already been provided.

The proposal to invest ₹6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced earlier this month.

“NIIF attracts a lot of sovereign fund for investment in infrastructure-related activities. It also has a debt platform through which it also raises a lot of money and by 2025 it has to provide and infra funding to the extent of ₹1.1 trillion national infrastructure pipeline (NIP)," Sitharaman said earlier.

"They would leverage it, as permissible, to create financing pipeline of more than ₹1,00,000 crore. This would create a major source of long term debt for infrastructure projects and fulfil a long awaited requirement," finance minister added.

