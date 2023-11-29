Cabinet approves Garib Kalyan food grain programme for another 5 years
The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was initially started during the start of the Covid pandemic, where ration card holders were entitled to receive an additional five kg grains (wheat or rice of individual's choice). Also, chana was also being provided as part of the additional food distribution programme.
Union cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved that the central government will provide free grains to eligible citizens under the public distribution scheme for another five years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message