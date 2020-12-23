Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Cabinet approves ordinance to protect Delhi's unauthorised colonies1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 05:59 PM IST
- The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law had expired, the government had in 2014 enacted the law again to grant a fresh extension
NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi's rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said.
The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law had expired, the government had in 2014 enacted the law again to grant a fresh extension.
Union Cabinet approves revision in DTH licensing and other key decision1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Centre should listen to the voice of people of J-K: Omar Abdullah2 min read . 04:23 PM IST
Govt to release next deposits of PM-KISAN on 25 December amid farmers' protest1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Tamil Nadu grants permission to hold Jallikattu event1 min read . 11:08 AM IST
Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was ending soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was approved to extend the protection for another three years (till December 2023), Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.
He said Delh's unauthorised colonies, JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) clusters and structures in rural areas built on agriculture land would get protection from the ordinance.
The ordinance has to be signed by the President before it comes into force, the minister pointed out.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.