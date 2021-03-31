The union cabinet today approved ₹10,900 crores as incentive/subsidy under PLI scheme for the food processing industry.

Commenting on the announcement Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said,"Today PLI (Product-Linked incentive) announced for food processing industry. Decision taken to ensure remunerative prices to increase & build India brand in food processing, increasing employment potential & making it global and manufacturing champion."

