Home >Politics >Policy >Cabinet approves renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust
The Prime Minister had announced the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mukherjee at a function to mark the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)
The Prime Minister had announced the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mukherjee at a function to mark the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust. (Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)

Cabinet approves renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 05:40 PM IST ANI

The Prime Minister had announced the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mukherjee at a function to mark the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust.

Briefing the media about the decisions of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about renaming the port trust on January 11.

"Syama Prasad Mukherjee was a minister in the central government and martyred in Kashmir. The decision to rename the port was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, so we have renamed the port today," he said.

The Prime Minister had announced the renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mukherjee at a function to mark the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the port trust.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
It reported a profit of 600 million rupees last financial year. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata Port Trust to lease area as big as London Docklands

2 min read . 26 Feb 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout