Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad briefing the media on Cabinet decisions that were taken by the Narendra Modi government today at National Media Centre.

This comes ahead of the Election commission of India's meeting today to finalise the upcoming Assembly elections of five states. Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry are expected in April-May.

Here are the live updates from the cabinet briefing:

Govt announces that from 01 March the government will allow people above the age of 60 to take the covid-19 vaccine

Cabinet took the decision that covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to people in more than 10, 000 government facilities.

People above the age of 45 with comorbidities can also take part in the covid-19 vaccination program.

The government also allowed that people can take the covid -19 vaccine from 20,000 private medical centre.

Government announces production linked incentives(PLI) scheme for laptop, tablets PCs and all in one servers

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via