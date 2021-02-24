{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad briefing the media on Cabinet decisions that were taken by the Narendra Modi government today at National Media Centre.

Here are the live updates from the cabinet briefing:

Govt announces that from 01 March the government will allow people above the age of 60 to take the covid-19 vaccine

Cabinet took the decision that covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to people in more than 10, 000 government facilities.

People above the age of 45 with comorbidities can also take part in the covid-19 vaccination program.

The government also allowed that people can take the covid -19 vaccine from 20,000 private medical centre.

Government announces production linked incentives(PLI) scheme for laptop, tablets PCs and all in one servers

