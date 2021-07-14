Cabinet hikes dearness allowance, dearness relief to 28%

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for 11.4 million central government employees and pensioners to 28% of basic pay from 17%, effective from 1 July, 2021.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to covid-19 pandemic last year putting the central government finances under stress, three additional installments of DA to central government employees and DR to the pensioners which were due beginning 1 January 2020 till June 2021 were frozen in April just a month after the Cabinet approved hike to 21% of basic pay from 17%.

The Centre’s decision to defer three installments of allowances for a period of 18 months saved ₹37,530 crore and helped it create fiscal space to build a ₹1.2 trillion war chest to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the stimulus spending needed to revive a stalled economy. State governments also saved an additional ₹82,566 crore by freezing the payments, according to the Union government’s estimate, freeing up funds to fight the outbreak.

Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur briefing reporters on Wednesday said DA and DR from 1 January 2020 to 31 June 2021 shall remain 17%, signaling that no arrears will be paid for the 18-month period. Thakur said the DA hike will cost the exchequer ₹34,400 crore annually.

“The DA/DR hike amount is substantial and will give boost to consumption even if 20% is saved. Fiscal deficit will increase marginally, maximum 0.1% of GDP," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

Several government employees' unions including central secretariat workers, teachers, corporation workers earlier this month had written to Prime Minister, seeking restoration of DA and DR. They said given the high food and fuel prices, their dues should be settled. “Payment of all the installments of DA/DR due with effect from the month of 1st January 2020 in month of July 2021 to all employees and pensioners reeling under the high price-rise," said one such memorandum.

Separately, the Cabinet also approved continuation of Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) with the same rates as notified by Ministry of Textiles on exports of apparel/garments and made-ups by excluding such items from the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme which is still under works. The scheme will continue till 31 March 2024.

“Continuation of RoSCTL for apparel/garments and made-ups is expected to make these products globally competitive by rebating all embedded taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism. It will ensure a stable and predictable policy regime and provide a level playing field to Indian textiles exporters. Further, it will promote startups and entrepreneurs to export and ensure creation of lakhs of jobs," the Cabinet secretariat said in a statement.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman A Sakthivel said the scheme will prove to be a major strategic decision towards generating lakhs of new employment, particularly for the vulnerable sections including semi-skilled, rural youth, migrants and women in the MSME segment. “The scheme will help check the declining trend being witnessed in apparel exports. India’s apparel exports have been losing market share to competitors, falling 20.8% in one year to $12.3 billion in FY21. The scheme is all set to reverse the trend," he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved implementation of a special livestock sector package consisting of several activities by revising and realigning various components of central government schemes for next 5 years starting from FY22 in order to further boost growth in livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to 100 million farmers engaged in the animal husbandry sector. This package envisages central government's support amounting to ₹9800 crore over a period of 5 years for leveraging total investment of ₹54,618 crore.

In order to achieve self-reliance in the shipping sector, the Cabinet also approved a scheme to provide ₹1624 crore over five years as subsidy to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by ministries and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) for import of government cargo.

