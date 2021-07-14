Cabinet hikes dearness allowance, dearness relief to 28%

Several government employees' unions including central secretariat workers, teachers, corporation workers earlier this month had written to Prime Minister, seeking restoration of DA and DR. They said given the high food and fuel prices, their dues should be settled. “Payment of all the installments of DA/DR due with effect from the month of 1st January 2020 in month of July 2021 to all employees and pensioners reeling under the high price-rise," said one such memorandum.