Cabinet hikes minimum support price for 14 crops

Tomar also said that the Modi government had extended an interest subvention scheme for farmers by another three months to 31 August. Farmers are given loans at 9% by banks. The government gives them a subsidy of 2% on this. If farmers return the loan on time, they get a further 3% reduction on the interest, Tomar said adding that this meant those who repay loans on time have to pay only 4% interests on their loans.