Cabinet approves expansion of metro rail projects, airport infrastructure

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the expansion of metro rail projects in Bengaluru, Pune, and Thane, alongside the development of a civil aviation enclave near Patna and the expansion of Bagdogra airport, giving a significant boost to India's infrastructure.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, featuring two elevated corridors. It will be 44.65km in length with 31 stations.

Corridor 1 will connect the city's J.P. Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (along Outer Ring Road West) for a length of 32.15km with 22 stations. Corridor 2 from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (along Magadi Road) over a length of 12.5km will have nine stations.

While the cost of the project stands at ₹15,611 crore, phase III, once operational, will connect 220.2km of the metro rail network in the southern city, the Cabinet said in a statement.

The Cabinet also approved the Swargate to Katraj underground line extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate metro line of the Pune Metro Phase-I project.

This new extension, called the Line-1 B extension, will span 5.46km and include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar and the Katraj suburbs.

The project, set to be completed by February 2029, is estimated to cost ₹2,954.53 crore, with funding to be equally shared by the Centre and the government of Maharashtra, along with contributions from bilateral agencies.

Also approved by the Cabinet was the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project corridor in Maharashtra, a 29km corridor running along the periphery of Thane city with 22 stations.

"This connectivity would provide a sustainable and efficient mode of transport, facilitating the city to realise its economic potential and ease traffic congestion on the roads," the statement said.

"The estimated cost of the project is ₹12,200.10 crore, with equal equity from the Government of India and Government of Maharashtra, as well as part-funding from bilateral agencies," it added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, also chaired by Modi, on Friday approved a proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of a new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport, at Siliguri in West Bengal at an estimated cost of ₹1,549 crore. It also cleared AAI’s proposal for development of a civil enclave at Bihta, Patna, at an estimated cost of ₹1,413 crore.