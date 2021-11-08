Can a new policy help India bump up job creation?

The panel might suggest sector-wise targets for jobs. Given the expected boost for employment from the recent production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and the increased demand for gig workers, its aim would be to facilitate the creation of an enabling environment for startups and new industries to generate jobs, improve the skill sets of workers and make them employment-ready. A greater focus on female workforce participation is expected. The panel might also announce incentives for job creation. The recommendations may be based on data received from the ongoing labour surveys.