The importance of addressing duty anomalies in trade deals

When manufacturers cannot set off the taxes paid on raw materials against the tax on the final product, the excess tax paid on inputs gets built into the price of the product. This makes an Indian-made product more expensive than the imported finished product, affecting the competitiveness of Indian makers. The issue is acute in sectors like textiles and apparels. In December, the GST Council deferred tax rate changes on several items in this industry that were to come into force in January, amid pressure from a section of the industry. Correcting duty anomalies is key to attracting investments in manufacturing.