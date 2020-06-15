CBIC digitally connects over 500 offices

NEW DELHI : Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Monday it has connected over 500 offices digitally as part of its efforts to go paperless and to make cross-border trade easier.

Over 50,000 CBIC officers will be able to access the e-office application rolled out on Monday, which marks a shift in internal office procedures so far based on manual file movements, said an official statement.

CBIC expects e-office would complement its many other IT-led reforms which are directly aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for the trade and industry, said the statement. The idea is to deliver ‘faceless, contactless and paperless’ indirect Tax administration, it said.

The application automates internal file handling starting from receiving and marking letters, operating a file, preparing a draft letter, its approval and signature and dispatch. It will lead to speedier decision making, transparency, accountability, and leave a positive impact on the environment by reducing use of paper.

The government has taken several steps since the beginning of the year to make cross-border trade easier as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade. Better use of technology is also expected to help in avoiding physical interface between businesses and officials. “An in-built monitoring mechanism would identify where files are held up, enabling quick disposal and faster decision making," said the statement.

