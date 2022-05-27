CBIC moves to check coercive  tax practices

The move comes in the context of complaints by taxpayers who have voiced protest against alleged coercion by tax inspectors during searches, some of which have reached courts. The government has been stepping up its tax compliance drive by using technology to match the information reported by different entities in the supply chain, pre-filling tax return forms and restricting tax credits where reporting obligations are not met. It has also recentlyconducted several searches in cases where irregularities in tax credit usage have been suspected. This, along with economic recovery from covid, has helped GST collections to hit a record ₹1.68 trillion in April.