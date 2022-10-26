CCI, India’s competition regulator, has a collection issue

In terms of fines, this was the big order of 2018-19. The collective penalty imposed on 20 parties was ₹214.8 crore, which amounted to 60% of the full-year amount. Of these, four parties paid the fine, while the others went to NCLAT. In 2018-19, fines were imposed in 31 cases. In 19 cases, fines were paid or were being paid, but this amounted to just ₹2.1 crore. The remaining 12 cases, with a collective fine of ₹355.6 crore, went into appeal. And that, today, typifies the state of CCI rulings.