CCPA plans class action against firms selling substandard products
Summary
- This proposal comes after the Department of Consumer Affairs noted that consumer durable firms are using different, substandard parts for products sold in tier-II and tier-III cities, making them less efficient than those approved during quality test certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is planning to initiate class action against companies that fail to meet quality standards, two people directly involved in the deliberations said, as the country's top consumer watchdog seeks to curb substandard products flooding retail markets.