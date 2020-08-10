Central government may cut threshold for gratuity

There is a growing demand to make the gratuity eligibility criteria shorter—between one and three years—as declining job security and increasing contractualization of employment are depriving workers of their dues. “There is demand from several quarters to lower the gratuity threshold. How to take it forward and lower the five-year threshold is a subject on the table; it is likely to be lowered. The parliamentary standing committee on labour, too, has suggested that it be lowered and made part of the social security code," one of the two government officials cited above said, seeking anonymity.