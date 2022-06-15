Central govt to hire one million by 2024

Agniveers will be given an attractive customized monthly package and risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, they will be paid a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest. This amount is expected to be in the range of ₹11-12 lakh and will be tax-free. The monthly emoluments will be in the range of ₹30,000, which will increase by 10% annually.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}