Centre approves continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban up to Dec 2024

During the period of 2004-2014, 8.04 lakh houses were completed under Urban Housing Scheme. Under the Modi Govt, the issue of providing houses to all eligible Urban dwellers in saturation mode was brought into focus and the scheme of PMAY-Urban was conceptualised. In 2017, the original projected demand was 100 lakh houses. Against this original projected demand, 102 lakh houses have been grounded/under construction. Further, out of these 62 lakh houses have been completed. Out of the total sanctioned 123 lakh houses, the proposals of 40 lakh houses were received late (during last 2 years of scheme) from the States/UTs which require another two years to complete them. Therefore, based on the requests from the States/UTs, Union Cabinet decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-U till 31.12.2024.

