The centre today reassured states that it will continually replenish their supplies and urged the states to promptly supply vaccines to all government and private hospitals where there is a demand. Dr. R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), assured that there is no problem in the storage and logistics of vaccines.

He re-emphasized the point that there is no value in conserving vaccines for the second dose. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and and Dr RS Sharma today chaired a high-level meeting through video conference today with Health Secretaries, State Mission Directors of NHM and State Immunization officers. They review the status, pace and issues regarding COVID vaccination across the country as well as the preparations for April 2021 when vaccination would be extended to all persons above the age of 45.

On the issue of covid-19 vaccine Stocks, the States and Union Territories were advised to ensure that:

There is no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage.

Distribution based on consumption to avoid overstocking as well as under-stocking at Cold Chain Points and COVID Vaccination Centres(CVCs).

Regular review of vaccine stocks and consumption is undertaken to identify gap areas and address the same.

Maintain vaccine wastage at less than 1% (present National Wastage Percentage being 6%).

Regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimize the same.

Ensure timely utilization of available stocks to avoid expiry of vaccines without usage.

Timely updating of data of vaccine consumption to be ensured on CoWIN & eVIN portals.

Ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are registered and vaccinated under category of HCW and FLW.

Archive incorrect/duplicate entries on CoWIN platform.

Identify pockets of low vaccination coverage – health facility/professional association/blocks, districts etc., for taking corrective action.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.