Centre asks states not to conserve vaccines for the 2nd dose: 10 points

Centre asks states not to conserve vaccines for the 2nd dose: 10 points1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
- Union government advised the states that they should regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimize the same
The centre today reassured states that it will continually replenish their supplies and urged the states to promptly supply vaccines to all government and private hospitals where there is a demand. Dr. R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), assured that there is no problem in the storage and logistics of vaccines.
He re-emphasized the point that there is no value in conserving vaccines for the second dose. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and and Dr RS Sharma today chaired a high-level meeting through video conference today with Health Secretaries, State Mission Directors of NHM and State Immunization officers. They review the status, pace and issues regarding COVID vaccination across the country as well as the preparations for April 2021 when vaccination would be extended to all persons above the age of 45.
On the issue of covid-19 vaccine Stocks, the States and Union Territories were advised to ensure that:
