Centre asks UTs to impose curbs, ramp up testing

Lakshadweep saw a sudden spike in covid cases since 14 April, following huge influx of tourists to the mainland for shopping during the festivities. Movement restrictions, such as night curfews, restriction in intra-island movement are being strictly followed to contain the pandemic, UTs said. Chandigarh is conducting a door -to-door campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, while mobile teams were deployed to monitor 90% of all positive patients who are in home isolation.