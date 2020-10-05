Centre buys peace on GST's compensation issue; GST cess to be extended

The Central government on Monday sought to buy peace by backing states’ demand for full compensation of their shortfall in tax receipts whether due to the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) implementation or due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but a final call is left until next week for the GST Council to seal the deal.

The Council, which met via videoconference on Monday, decided to extend the GST cess on items like cars, tobacco and aerated drinks beyond 2022 but the duration of its extension will be decided later.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and chairperson of GST Council said that states will get funds to meet their GST revenue shortfall and the debt to be raised for this purpose will be done from proceeds of the cess collected beyond 2022. Sitharaman also said that the Centre will disburse ₹20,000 crore collected as compensation cess so far this year, to states tonight itself.

“Nobody is going to be denied of compensation of losses arising out of implementation of GST or due to Covid impact," said the minister.

States’ GST revenue shortfall this year either due to GST implementation or due to Covid will be met completely, the minister assured.

Monday’s meeting took place under the shadow of deepening divide between the Central government and the opposition ruled states over the compensation issue.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet after the Council meeting that 10 states had demanded that full compensation should be paid to states this year as per clauses in the law and that the Centre should borrow. “Decision was postponed to the next meeting on 12 October," Isaac said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via