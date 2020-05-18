Centre expands social safety net programme

Reetika Khera, an economist at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, said the additional allocation is a good start. “The announcement regarding keeping work open during the monsoon is very important. The monsoon is the ‘hungry season’, when people’s food stocks run out. Generally, MGNREGS used to close at that time so that it doesn’t compete with the agri labour market," she said. “But all this must be combined with simplification of MGNREGS processes to ensure people get work easily and paid on time," she said. For example, officials must allow for onsite enrollment of job seekers.