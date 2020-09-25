Centre increases reform-linked borrowing ceiling for five states

“The central government is trying to incentivize reforms. Fair enough. However, the question is if this is the right time to do it. In this situation, at the national level, for national reasons, you need states to spend more. The reason for raising the borrowing limit is that states could spend more. However, the legislative and regular government process could take time. The intent (of incentivizing reforms with conditions) is right, but I am afraid this is not the right time for it," said Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of India.