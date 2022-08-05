Centre likely to roll back steel duty as prices crash4 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Likely move will help firms tap overseas markets when local demand has dampened
NEW DELHI : The Union government may reduce or eliminate the export duty on steel products amid falling prices and rising domestic supply, two people familiar with the matter said, after a similar decline prompted a duty cut on petro products.