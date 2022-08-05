Centre likely to roll back steel  duty  as  prices crash

In the first two months of the current fiscal year (before the effect of export duty set in), exports of flat-rolled products of stainless steel of a width of 600 mm or more jumped 115% to $197 million, while that for “other bars and rods of stainless steel; angles, shapes and sections of stainless steel" rose 31% to $182 million. On the other hand, exports of bars and rods, hot-rolled, in irregularly wound coils, of other alloy steels fell 58% to $12.87 million. This has dropped in the months following the export duty imposition.