Centre may tweak criteria for middle-income groups for urban housing scheme
Summary
- The centre's middle-class housing scheme, announced in the interim budget earlier this year, is likely to be a part of the PMAY-U scheme, with the government likely to introduce interest subvention for its urban housing schemes
New Delhi: The Centre may tweak the criteria and classification of middle income groups for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) or PMAY-U scheme, with the changes likely to be presented in the upcoming Union budget, two people aware of the matter said.