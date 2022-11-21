Centre may give tax sops a miss in budget3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 01:12 AM IST
- Govt may seek to avoid any step that could hinder inflation battle
- Industry lobby CII is pushing for a cut in personal income tax rates
NEW DELHI : Indians hoping for personal tax rebates in the FY24 budget may be disappointed, with the Union government, confident of robust growth in consumption and private investments, likely to avoid any steps that could hinder the central bank’s battle against inflation.