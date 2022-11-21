Centre may give tax sops a miss in budget

“Multilateral agencies may be lowering their global growth forecast for next year, but India’s situation is not that bad. We are already spending quite well on rural welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) that strongly support rural consumption. Anecdotes suggest that businesses facing growth prospects, especially small businesses, are in the mode of making investments as multinational companies are exploring alternatives to supply arrangements amid disruption in China. Large companies will also invest," the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Also, fiscal policy cannot run counter to monetary policy, which is trying to tame inflation.