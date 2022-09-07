Centre may revise steel export duties

In May, the government imposed an import duty of 15% on select steel products, including pig iron, flat-rolled products of both carbon steel and stainless steel, bars, rods, and non-alloyed steel, to check rising steel prices and rein in inflation. The duty changes were also made for iron ore pellets, where a 45% export duty was imposed while export duty on iron ore and concentrates was raised to 50% from 30%. “As a result of the export duty, the domestic price of benchmark hot-rolled coils fell over 26% from a record ₹76,000 per tonne in April to just about ₹56,000 per tonne now. In the absence of a big pick-up in domestic demand, steel firms are now saddled with rising inventory and face the prospect of hurting margins in the absence of an alternative outlet," a top executive at a leading steelmaker said, asking not to be named.