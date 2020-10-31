Centre moves to check retail inflation

The government is also supplying moong, tur and urad to states from its buffer stocks in a retail intervention to reduce prices. Goyal said that over the next 15 days, 200,000 tonnes of tur from the buffer stock will be disposed through open market sale. The government has also decided to extend the memorandum of understanding with Mozambique for import of 200,000 tonnes of tur for another five years and is in the process of signing a pact with Myanmar for five years to import 250,000 tonne of urad.