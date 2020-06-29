Centre moves to choke funds for Chinese tech

At stake are contracts worth billions of dollars under India’s proposed distribution reform programme—tentatively named Samarth—with an estimated capital outlay of ₹3.5 trillion. The scheme aims to slash electricity losses of power distributors to under 12% and install prepaid smart meters across the power distribution chain, including 250 million households. “The idea is to ensure they don’t use Chinese equipment or technology. These financing lines may be made conditional to that," said a government official cited above.